‘Solid cooperation between teachers, parents helps boost students’ achievement’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The support and cooperation between teachers and parents are vital in making sure that the students are able to achieve good results in their examinations and also balanced development – both physically and mentally.

In this respect Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah highlighted SMK Agama Miri as a fine example of such support and cooperation.

“Many students here are recipients of awards in academics, leadership and co-curriculum. A similarity between them is that they are good communicators.

“This goes to show that academic results do not reflect everything. Instead, achieving a good balance in all aspects is what makes a person successful. I am sure that they (SMK Agama Miri students) will go very far in life,” she said in her speech at the start of the awards presentation ceremony in the school here yesterday, where Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat, principal Ahmad Fauzi Yaakob and the parent-teacher association (PTA) chairwoman Marini Juraibi were also present.

Fatimah, who contributed RM10,000 to the school for its academic programmes, also expressed her gratitude to the local people’s elected representatives like Sibuti MP Dato Ahmad Lai Bujang and Ripin Lamat for their strong support to the school.

Meanwhile, Azif Syauqi Mohd Sopey was the recipient of the highest honour ‘Ijazah Khas Imam Ars-Syafie’ at the ceremony, where he received a trophy and RM500.

Additionally, Azif Syauqi was also presented with the Dato Ahmad Lai Bujang Special award, which earned him a trophy and RM150.