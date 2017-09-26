State govt empowered to vet applications for deep-sea fishing in Sarawak — Uggah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The state government is authorised to vet all applications for deep-sea fishing permits in Sarawak prior to approval by the federal government.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the decision was reached in the cabinet recently, adding that this marked ‘another achievement for the devolution of power from the federal government to state government’.

He pointed out that previously, matters related to approval of deep-sea fishing licenses were all handled by the federal Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry without any consultation with the state government.

“In other words, the applications would be sent directly to the (federal) ministry and they would decide later on. But now, after some discussions, they (Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry) have empowered the state government to relook or study the applications (for deep-sea fishing licence) and also to make recommendations.

“They will consider the application based only on recommendations from the state.

“If the state doesn’t make the recommendation, then that’s the end of the story,” he told reporters at ‘Sarawak Agriculture Department’s Appreciation Dinner’ here on Sunday.