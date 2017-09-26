Click to print (Opens in new window)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan Negara Brunei Darussalam presided over the swearing-in ceremony for the Deputy Minister for Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office, brudirect.com reported.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Istana Nurul Iman. Also in-attendance was His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, The Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The ceremony began with the reading of the letter of appointment by the Grand Chamberlain, Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Penggawa Laila Bentara Istiadat Diraja Dalam Istana Pengiran Haji Alauddin bin Pengiran Paduka Tuan Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar. The ceremony was for Dato Paduka Awang Haji Jamain bin Haji Julaihi whose appointment as the Deputy Minister for Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office, came into effect on Thursday, 29th of Zulhijjah, 1438, corresponding to 21st of September 2017. Prior to the appointment, Dato Paduka Awang Haji Jamain was the Permanent Secretary for Energy at the Prime Minister’s Office.

This was followed by the swearing-in ceremony in the presence of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam by Dato Paduka Awang Haji Jamain.