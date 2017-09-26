Week-long illegal lottery, cyber gambling raids net 39 persons

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A series of ongoing raids against illegal gambling across the state over the past week saw the arrest of 39 individuals.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said a total of 20 raids were conducted in nine districts from Sept 18 to 24 against illegal lottery and cyber gambling operations.

“Sixteen raids were against illegal 4D (lottery) which resulted in the arrest of 19 individuals and seizure of cash amounting to RM4,265.

“Mobile phones, potable printers, calculators, betting slips and stationeries were also seized,” he said in a statement issued yesterday.

The remaining four raids were conducted at cyber gambling outlets in Miri (3) and Kuching (1), resulting in the arrest of 20 individuals and seizure of 50 computers, laptops and tablets, along with RM1,174 in cash.

Dev Kumar noted that of the 39 persons arrested, three were foreigners.

Those arrested are aged between 16 and 54 years, and are being investigated for offences under the Common Gaming House Act 1953.