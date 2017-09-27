CM leads state delegates in visit to Finland’s transport, communications ministry

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg led a state delegation to visit Finland’s Ministry of Transport and Communications in Helsinki yesterday.

The visit marked the second day of Abang Johari’s two-week study trip to the Scandinavian country.

The chief minister and his entourage met with the State Secretary of Finland’s Ministry of Transport and Communications, Yari Partenen, who briefed them on the ministry’s scope of work, with a particular focus on digital and data economy.

Later, Abang Johari and his group went to the Malaysian Embassy in Helsinki where they met the Malaysian Ambassador to Finland, Blanche Olbery.

After that, the state delegates left for Tallin, the capital of Estonia, to continue the study tour.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani and Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environ-ment Datu Len Talif Salleh were among the delegates.