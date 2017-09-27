Dr M not sincere about MA63, claims Masing

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing does not think that Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is sincere in wanting to review the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Masing, who is Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president, said he was surprised that Dr Mahathir had said PH would look into the MA63 because of an erosion of authority, as when the latter was the prime minister for 22 years, he never bothered to touch on the subject.

“When he had the power, he didn’t want to review MA63. Only when he wanted us to vote for PH that he said he would review it. I don’t think Dr Mahathir meant what he said. I don’t think there’s an element of sincerity on the part of Dr Mahathir, that he would look into MA63.

“It is part of a political gimmick to entice Sarawakians to vote for PH. I do not believe he is sincere in that aspect,” he told reporters after presenting Minor Rural Project funds to 28 organisations at his office here yesterday.

Dr Mahathir, who was on his first trip as an opposition leader to the state, vowed during a PH rally at Taman BDC on Sunday that PH would review MA63 and renegotiate with Sarawak and Sabah a deal that would be fair to all parties should the coalition come into power after the 14th general election (GE14).

According to Masing, discussions between the state and federal governments are on-going to recover the powers under MA63 that have been eroded over the years.

“The meeting is on-going and I believe we have a very positive response from the federal government. This will take time. There was no meeting at all when Dr Mahathir was the prime minister – he refused to talk to us about it.”

As to the large turnout at the rally on Sunday, Masing said the majority of them just wanted to see ‘how old Dr Mahathir is’.

“Some of them might be DAP’s people but I don’t think they (all those who went) supported Dr Mahathir. Some just wanted to find out how he had fared after 92 years. He’s not young, so people wanted to know whether he could stand up or not. Out of curiosity, they turned up. It’s not to show support – I don’t think so.”

Earlier, Masing distributed RM467,000 worth of MRP funds to Rumah Julius Edward in Pakan, Gagasan Anak Dayak Miri, Gagasan Anak Dayak Kuching-Serian, Persatuan Wanita Kayan Sarawak, Pengerusi Persatuan Ketua Masyarakat Iban Sri Aman, Kelab Sosial dan Rekreasi Simu, Kelab Kebajikan dan Rekreasi (E6) Cawangan Khas Kuching, Kelab Rekreasi Bakun Kuching, Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak Taman Malihah, Biro Wanita Rumah Siam Nanga Gugu Lubok Antu, Rumah Sabang security and development committee (JKKK), Mengiling B, JKKK Rumah Intang Lubok Antu and Federation of Sarawak Journalist Associations.

Other recipients were Forum (Orang Ulu Komuniti), SK St Edward Belimbing parent-teacher association (PTA), the PTA of SMKA Tun Ahmad Zaidi at Jalan Sultan Tengah, Kelab Belia Kristian Bandar Kuching, Kelab Kakitangan MIDT, St Basil Church Batu Kawa, Kelab Golf Amal UiTM, Rumah Jarau Sungai Plan Bintulu, Radio Emergency and Drone Squad, Persatuan Uma Kelap Kuching dan Samarahan, Persatuan Kebajikan dan Sosial Seraban, JKKK Rumah Lindang Sri Aman, Persatuan Peniaga Pasar Borneo Seri Kembangan, and Jawatankuasa Induk Baram Regatta.

Masing said the 28 recipients yesterday were among the total 64 qualified for the second phase of the MRP. The total allocation distributed in the second phase was RM1.1 million.

“I have given MRP funds in Kapit two days ago. For those of you who were not in Kapit, I’m giving it (today) in Kuching.”

Deputy State Legislative Assembly Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala, Lubok Antu MP Datuk William Nyallau and PRS Women chief Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie were among those present at the function.