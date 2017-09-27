Fuel prices for the week starting Sept 28

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Prices for RON97 and RON95 will go down this coming week, starting September 28.

RON97 will be priced at RM2.46 per litre, while RON95 will be RM2.16 per litre. Both are down by 3 sen from last week.

Diesel will be RM2.12 per litre, up by 2 sen.

These prices will come into effect at 12:01am on September 28 and will last until October 4.

The information was posted by the Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) on its official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

