GD Express able to help in state’s e-commerce devt — Wong

KUCHING: Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh received a courtesy call from GD Express Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Teong Teck Lean yesterday.

The visit was to look into the feasibility of working together to promote e-commerce in the state.

A briefing during the meet enlightened Wong on the many aspects that Sarawak had to work on in order to pave way for the development of e-commerce.

Wong believed that the state government could collaborate with the corporation towards developing the industry in Sarawak.

GD Express was established in 1996. It is one of the top 10 courier service providers in Malaysia.

The courier service industry is expected to continue seeing growth, despite the global economic slowdown.