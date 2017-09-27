Govt disburses Rp17 billion for Swarangan Seaport

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PELAIHARI, South Kalimantan: The central government through the Ministry of Transportation again disburses the budget for the continuation of the development of Swarangan Sea port in Tanah Laut, South Kalimantan, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“The Rp17 billion budget will be used the continuation of the port construction, which will be carried out by the end of September 2017,” said Andris Evony, Head of the Tanah Laut Transportation Agency here on Monday.

According to him, the project on the continuation of the seaport development is the authority of the central government, including the management of the disbursed budget.

With the Rp17 billion, he explained, the completion of Swarangan Seaport is targeted to be completed by the end of 2017.

To smooth the continuation of the development, Tanah Laut facilitates it by using the village road to transport the material to the construction site.

If the seaport construction is completed, the local government will build a road from the port to the state road which is estimated at 5.5 kilometers.

As for the port terminal, he explained, Tanah Laut has prepared an area of ??six hectares which will be granted to support the construction of container terminals and other infrastructure.

“After all completed, then Swarangan Seaport is expected to be operated in early 2018. However, who will manage it we still do not know whether Pelindo or Tanah Laut government,” he said.