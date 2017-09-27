Kanowit MP ready to defend seat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KANOWIT: Kanowit member of Parliament Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang is prepared to defend his seat during the next parliamentary election.

Aaron said he is prepared to face any opponent because he has been serving the people on the ground regularly.

“After I won the election on the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket in the last general election, I’ve been meeting people often,” he said during a ‘Mangkung Tiang’ and Tagang system launching for the Pang Junan People’s Association at Nanga Pang, Ulu Sungai Ngemah here on Friday.

During the event, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing had confirmed Aaron would defend his seat.

The civil servant-turned politician is in his third term as member of parliament.

He was first fielded as BN candidate for the seat in 2004, when he won with a 2,057-vote majority in a straight fight against independent Frederick Bunsu Janton.

In 2008, he won the election uncontested.

In 2013, Aaron won with a 3,042-vote majority in a three-cornered fight against Thomas Laja Besi of Parti Keadilan Rakyat and Ellison Ludan Muyan of the Sarawak Workers Party.

Aaron received 8,046 votes, while Laja and Ludan had 5,004 votes and 417 votes respectively.

The Kanowit parliamentary constituency covers the Ngemah and Machan state seats.