Labuan FSA appoints Mah as director-general

KUALA LUMPUR: The Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA) has appointed Danial Mah Abdullah as its new director-general for a three-year term, effective Oct 3, 2017.

In a statement yesterday, Labuan FSA said Mah took over from Datuk Ahmad Hizzad Baharuddin upon expiry of his term.

Mah is currently the Deputy director-general of Labuan FSA, chairman of the Credit Risk, Investment and Risk Management Committee, Asset Management Committee and Talent Management Committee of Labuan FSA, as well as the Secretary to the Authority of Labuan FSA.

He joined Labuan FSA in 1997 and has held various positions in the organisation since.

Mah is a Chartered Accountant registered with the Malaysia Institute of Accountants and also an Associate Member of the Institute of Bankers Malaysia.

He holds a Bachelor of Accounting from University of Malaya and a Masters in Business Administration from Manchester Business School, United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, in another statement, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) yesterday said Datuk Ahmad Hizzad Baharuddin will resume his duties at Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) following the end of his six years secondment to the Labuan FSA as the Director-General.

Effective October 3, 2017, Ahmad Hizzad will be the Assistant Governor responsible for the Investment Operations and Financial Markets, Foreign Exchange Administration, Legal and Currency Management and Operations departments.

He will also co-chair the Financial Markets Committee with Assistant Governor Norzila Abdul Aziz.

Prior to his secondment to Labuan FSA, Ahmad Hizzad served as the Director of several departments in Bank Negara Malaysia including Payment Systems Policy, Financial Sector Development and Islamic Banking and Takaful.

Ahmad Hizzad holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Eastern Illinois University, USA as well as a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Saint Louis University, US. — Bernama