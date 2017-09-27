MACC detains pol-sec of federal minister

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a political secretary to the Human Resources Minister in Putrajaya today, said its chief Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad.

The 61-year-old man was detained to facilitate investigation into an alleged misappropriation of funds worth RM40 million used for a training programme under the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK) and will be brought to court tomorrow for a remand order.

According to MACC sources as reported by Bernama, the individual is believed to be an ordinary member of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Serian branch.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

MACC had previously detained four individuals on September 13 in relation to the same case, but they have been released on MACC bail. They were a 58-year-old chief executive with a Datuk title, a 34-year-old corporate secretary, a 32-year-old assistant financial officer and a 38-year-old company director with a Doctor title.

Following the arrests of those individuals, the Human Resources Ministry, in a statement released on September 14, had expressed its willingness to extend its full cooperation to MACC in the investigation into the case.

The political secretary is the fifth individual to be detained for the case.

The minister has yet to respond to the latest development but is expected to call for a press conference soon.