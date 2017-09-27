Party presidents agree to have candidates vetted through for GE14

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian is fine with providing Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) the list of prospective candidates for the next general election for clearance.

Dr Sim, who is Local Government and Housing Minister, said such procedure is standard.

When asked if all of SUPP prospective candidates has been cleared by MACC, he only gave the thumbs-up sign via Whatsapp, suggesting that all of his nominees are of good quality.

“It is standard procedure but for double sure, not only are they should be vetted by MACC but also the Police and Insolvency Department,” he said.

Meanwhile, United People’s Party (UPP) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said vetting the candidates for the coming 14th general election should be the “basic step” for all political parties.

“This should be done and is a basic step that has to be done to make sure the candidates are totally qualified.

” We don’t want that halfway through, if there are malpractices, the candidate (gets) disqualified,” he said.

Wong stressed that on the part of UPP, all the candidates to contest in the coming election have been vetted.

“We (UPP) have done that (vetted the candidates). We have submitted the names to Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak) and Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg),” he pointed out, but declined to reveal the number of candidates that has been submitted, adding that the names have submitted “sometimes ago”.

When contacted, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Cobbold John Lusoi said he too agrees with the need to get all prospective Opposition nominees or candidates cleared by MACC, the Police and Insolvency Department to avoid complications during Nomination Day.

MACC on Tuesday urged political parties from both sides of the political divide to provide them with the list of prospective candidates to be vetted through.

According to a report by a Malay-medium national paper, Barisan Nasional is the only coalition that has provided them with their name list. However, MACC did not say if all are cleared from possible disqualification.