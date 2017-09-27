SFO encouraged to invest in machinery to be rented to members

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak Farmers’ Organisation (SFO) can invest in agriculture machinery for the benefit of members and to create additional stream of income.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, in suggesting this, said farm mechanisation was crucial to reshape the agriculture landscape of Sarawak.

“We know that many rural farmers are not able to invest in such big machinery. So, SFO can consider buying the machines and renting them out to their members and farmers, which is another source of revenue for the organisation,” he said.

Uggah said the proposed initiative would augur well with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s vision to transform the agriculture sector through technology and the digital economy.

“The agriculture sector is encouraged to adopt mechanisation and precision farming using technology but this particular initiative has yet to be implemented. We need to move forward together,” he added.

Uggah, who is also Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, said this at SFO 32nd annual general meeting (AGM) here yesterday.

“The government, under the leadership of the chief minister has put an aggressive effort to leapfrog state’s economy, including the rural areas which must be developed in line with the digital transformation.”

He said many projects had been introduced and implemented to transform Sarawak’s agriculture sector and enhance the standard of living of the rural population.

“However, some projects have failed. As such, it is vital for all the 28 Area Farmers’ Organisations (AFOs) in the state to figure out the problems and how to resolve them.

“Also, think about how we can take this opportunity while the government is transforming the agriculture sector. We also need to have stronger teamwork,” he said.

On the five per cent sales tax exemption for palm oil raised by SFO chairman Datuk Sylvester Entri, Uggah said the matter would be brought to the attention of the chief minister.

The event witnessed the presentation of cheques from National Farmers’ Organisation (Nafas) to SFO (RM50,000) and 28 AFOs (RM3,000 per AFO totalling RM84,000) and PeladangNita Negeri Sarawak (RM20,000).

Assistant Minister of Native Land Development Datuk Roland Sagah and Assistant Minister of Agriculture Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail as well as Nafas deputy chairman Datuk Mohd Nazri Abdullah, Farmers’ Organisation Board deputy director-general (Development) Hamzah Bahari and permanent secretary to Uggah’s Ministry Buckland Bangik were among those present.