SRDC to act against errant scrap metal collection centre

SIBU: A shophouse-turned-scrap metal collection centre in Selangau is being blamed for littering on five-foot-ways in its vicinity.

Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, who highlighted the matter, said the council had received complaints on the dirty five-foot-ways.

“This is clearly against the law and we will take action. People need to look after the surrounding,” he told a press conference after a full council meeting here yesterday.

On the new traffic-flow system at Sibu Jaya Township, which started about a month ago, Sempurai said the public had reported seeing motorists disregard the one-way traffic rule. He stressed that from November onwards, the council and the police would be hunting down these errant motorists.

Separately, SRDC deputy chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew said the proposed Sibu Jaya Night Market should be ready by the second week of October.

He said about 100 potential traders would be called for interviews.

“The street lights are being put up. We have received cooperation from shop operators, who have been occupying the open space for the past several years, to dismantle their structures. We will reserve some stalls for unique traders like those selling handicrafts, jewellery and local arts. We want a good mix of traders,” Lau said.