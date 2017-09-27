Student killed in head-on collision

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A student was killed after his small hatchback was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry along the Old Airport road yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Hamzah Harin Saiffudin, 20, from Kota Samarahan.

When contacted yesterday, state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief DSP Bingkok John said the accident happened around 7.45am when Muhammad Hamzah was driving towards Kota Sentosa and the lorry was headed in the opposite direction.

He said Muhammad Hamzah suffered serious head and chest injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Separately, a motorcyclist perished after he was involved in an accident at KM22 Jalan Kota Samarahan, Asajaya, near the ferry jetty around 8.30pm on Monday.

Bingkok said Nor Arzlan Abdul Wahab, 22, was riding towards Kota Samarahan from Sadong when he somehow lost control of the motorcycle, which skidded to the side of the road.

Passers-by called for an ambulance, but Nor Arzlan was pronounced dead upon arrival at Sarawak General Hospital here.

Bingkok said a post-mortem was performed at 9am yesterday.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.