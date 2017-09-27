Thai court finds Yingluck guilty, hands down 5-year jail sentence
BANGKOK: Thailand’s Supreme Court Wednesday found former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra guilty in absentia for negligence in the controversial rice-pledging scheme and sentenced her to five years in jail.
A total of nine judges of the court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions announced the long-awaited judgement.
The younger sister of exiled former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra did not attend Wednesday’s court verdict.
Her whereabouts remain a mystery since her failure to appear at a similar court proceeding last month.
Due to her no-show last month, the court postponed the verdict to Wednesday.
The government alleged that the rice-pledging scheme which was implemented during Yingluck’s administration had caused the state to suffer massive financial losses, a charge the former prime minister had consistently denied throughout her two-year trial.
Yingluck became Thailand’s first female prime minister in 2011 after winning the general election. She was ousted by the military in May 2014. – Bernama