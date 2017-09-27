TYT observes work progress on Golden Bridge construction

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud observed the progress on the construction of the Golden Bridge from the Astana grounds yesterday.

The almost completed pedestrian bridge at the Kuching Waterfront will provide good connectivity across the Sarawak River as well as become a new tourist attraction.

Taib later received two courtesy calls.

The first was from University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Abdul Hakim Juri, who invited Taib, as UCTS chancellor, to attend UCTS’ second convocation.

Also present during the courtesy call was Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The second courtesy call was from Unimas Holdings Sdn Bhd chairman Datu Jabidah Monseri, who updated Taib on the latest developments of Unimas Holdings.