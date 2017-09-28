Dr Sim leaves it to MACC to probe pol-sec

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak United Peoples’ Party president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said yesterday that he will leave it to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the political secretary of Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot.

Dr Sim said he supported the commission’s investigation of anyone involved in corrupted practices, “including the HR (Human Resources) pol-sec arrested today (yesterday)”.

He added the party welcomed the move by MACC to conduct an investigation into the case.

“This has been emphasised by the state government, and that ministers and officials have signed integrity pledges. We will not cover up party leaders or members who are involved in corrupted practices.”

The political secretary, aged 61, is a member of SUPP Serian branch.

He was arrested by the MACC to facilitate investigations in connection with the misappropriation of allocations channeled to the Skills Development Fund Corporation.

He is the fifth individual arrested thus far by the commission over the alleged misappropriation, said to total up to RM40 million, since September.

The other four arrested earlier were a 58-year-old chief executive with a ‘Datuk’ title, together with a corporate secretary, 34; assistant financial officer, 32; and company director, 38, at several locations in the federal capital in a special MACC operation.