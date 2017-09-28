Estonia digital infrastructure good model for Sarawak – CM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

TALLINN: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said here yesterday that Estonia would be a good model for Sarawak’s state-wide multi-media and communication infrastructure development as part of his overall plan to digitise the state’s economy.

Abang Johari, who is on his first day of a study visit to Estonia, said the Baltic country’s model offered a workable solution for Sarawak in order to provide fast Internet connectivity and penetration crucial for the development of a digital economy.

The chief minister made these comments during lunch at a local restaurant after visiting the Estonian E-Government Academy (eGA) here where he and members of his delegation were given briefings on the various aspects of e-government initiatives according to the Estonian experience.

Of particular interest to him was the service made available by three main service providers that are supported by at least 23 smaller localised providers found throughout Estonia which he said had triggered the country’s drastic rise as a digital economic power in the European Union.

Another aspect worth considering was the provision of underground fibre optic network ducts along public roads in Estonia that had made 4-G Internet services easily available in all parts of the country where increasing number of businesses are migrating to the digital transaction platform.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan, State Secretary Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh and the Malaysian Ambassador to Finland Puan Sri Blanche Olbery, Abang Johari paid a courtesy visit on Estonia’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Vaino Reinart at his office.

In his return address to Reinart, Abang Johari said his visit earlier to eGA had aroused interest of the state government to collaborate with Estonia in many areas vital for the transformation of Sarawak into a digital economy.

He said he was particularly impressed with Estonia’s e-payment system that had permeated into most aspects of the country’s commercial, business and public service transactions.

“We hope we can collaborate with Estonia in developing a similar to-be-launched e-payment platform in Sarawak called Sarawakpay,” Abang Johari said.