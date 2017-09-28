Father of five grateful to ICU of PM’s Department

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A father of five is grateful to the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department for helping to rehabilitate his dilapidated home.

Azrin Jaman, 38, a resident of Kampung Rampayan Laut, Manggatal said his house used to be so cramped that the family literally had to adopt a ‘3-in-1 concept’ where the only available space had to function as the living room, dining room and even bedroom.

He works as a security guard and his five school-going children are aged between five and 14 years.

“I am very grateful to the government for the assistance. My house used to be so small; now it is bigger and very comfortable. Everything has been replaced, even the windows are of glass,” he told Bernama when met at his refurbished home.

The broken floor and walls as well as leaking zinc roof of the limited space that Azrin and his family had called ‘home’ for three years have been repaired and restored. The house even received a new coat of paint.

Meanwhile, ICU director-general Tan Sri Ahmad Zaki Ansore Mohd Yusof said 1,050 houses nationwide were selected to receive such aid involving RM10 million ringgit, of which 50 per cent had already been implemented. He said in Sabah alone, about 500 houses would be rehabilitated under ICU’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

Hardcore poor households who have registered with e-Kasih are eligible for such aid. For those who applied for the aid but are not listed in the hardcore poor category, the ICU would obtain confirmation on their eligibility status from the District Focus Group. — Bernama