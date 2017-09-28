Film Control Division enforcement officer gets 14 days in jail for accepting bribes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An enforcement officer with the Home Ministry’s Film Control Division was sentenced to 14 days in prison and slapped with a fine of RM10,000 in the Sessions Court here for accepting bribes.

The accused, 54-year-old Omar Mohd Bahari, pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

The Act carries the maximum sentence of 20 years’ jail and RM10,000 fine, or five times the value of the bribe, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Initially, he faced three charges under the same act but the other two were withdrawn as applied by the prosecution.

Judge Nixon Kennedy Kumbong, who presided over the case, ordered his case deposit amounting to RM8,000 to be returned to him as well as his international passport.

Omar had pleaded guilty to accepting RM1,750 from Richard Ding Yin on July 27, 2015, via online bank transfer.

He admitted that the bribe was accepted as an inducement for him to refrain from taking action against a business operated by Hii selling illegal VCDs and DVDS in Sibu.