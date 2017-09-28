Handicraft industry a lucrative business, says Sikie

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The state recorded RM26 million in total sales of handicraft products by 957 Sarawakians who registered with Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation up to Aug 31 this year.

Assistant Minister of Native Laws and Customs Datuk John Sikie Tayai said this indicated that the handicraft industry is a lucrative business and has a huge potential to be developed further.

“The figure also indicates that the handicraft industry in Sarawak is not only very lucrative but generates good business opportunities for those interested. At the same time, the industry can be tied up with tourism and manufacturing sectors,” he said.

“As such, this is a wake-up call to ensure that Sarawak handicrafts industry continues to move forward and be more competitive. The state government will always support such move,” he added.

Sikie was speaking before presenting certificates to 21 participants of a pottery-making workshop held from Sept 25 to 28 at Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation Sarawak branch in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Sikie said he was also very impressed with the technique and the high skills involved and used in making local ceramic products.

“I am not surprised as in such a dynamic industry like handicraft, we must continue to be innovative and enhance our skills and knowledge,” he said.

To ensure that their products are marketable and competitive in the market, he advised artisans to continuously upgrade their knowledge and skills to be better than their competitors.

Sikie, who is also the chairman of Sarawak Craft Council, believed that the unique crafts produced by local artisans could complement the government’s efforts to make the state a preferred tourist destination.

“Therefore, those in the handicraft business must take the opportunity to produce products that are creative, innovative and of high quality. This will enable them to sell their products at a competitive price and at the same time satisfy the customers,” he said.

He added that it is necessary for those in the business to accept changes and be sensitive to customers’ choice.

He revealed that sales of ceramic products in 2016 was RM846,768.60 and currently 20 people from Kuching, Lawas, Sri Aman and Sibu were actively involved in the industry.

Also present at the certificate presentation were Malaysia Handicraft Development Corporation Sarawak director Azran Arip and Sarawak Craft Council manager Diweng Bakir.