Lodge police report if you come across fake money, police chief urges

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Deputy district police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit is urging netizens to lodge a police report if they come across any of the fake notes currently circulating on social media here.

Stanley told The Borneo Post that so far, no police reports have been lodged regarding the fake currency and advised the general public here to do so should they see it.

“Please lodge a police report immediately if you come across fake currency or notes with identical serial numbers,” said Stanley.

Netizens have posted pictures of the RM100 and RM50 fake notes on various social media platforms, alleging that they were currently being circulated in the city.

They are believed to be engraved with the serial numbers BH8793550 and HE8454361 on the RM100 and RM50 false currency notes, respectively.