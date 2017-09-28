MACC detains ministry’s pol sec to facilitate investigations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KEPALA BATAS: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday arrested a political secretary to the Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot to facilitate investigations in connection with the misappropriation of allocations channeled to the Skills Development Fund Corporation.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said the MACC arrested the political secretary at 12.30pm and he would be brought to court today for a remand order to facilitate further investigations.

“Previously we have arrested four people in connection with this case who have been remanded and released on MACC bail. Today (yesterday) MACC made an arrest on another person, who is the political secretary of a ministry,” he told reporters after opening the Penang state-level ‘Anti-Corruption Tour 2017’ programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Hashim Awang here yesterday.

Dzulkifli said the political secretary was the fifth individual arrested by MACC to facilitate investigation on the misappropriation of fund allocation.

According to a MACC source, the individual concerned, aged 61, is a member of Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Serian branch, Sarawak.

“The individual was arrested by MACC when he turned up to give statements at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 12.30pm,” said the source.

On Sept 13, the MACC arrested four individuals for allegedly embezzling government funds totaling up to RM40 million, which should be channeled to a skills corporation for training programmes.

Those arrested were a 58-year-old chief executive with a ‘Datuk’ title, together with a corporate secretary, 34; assistant financial officer, 32; and company director, 38, at several locations in the federal capital in a special MACC operation.

All four individuals were remanded for six days from Sept 14 and were later released on MACC bail. — Bernama