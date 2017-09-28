Make schools a part of the community — CM

SERIAN: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has urged the people to cultivate the culture of making schools a part of the community, as they are the place where children receive their education.

Abang Johari said parents who are concerned with their children’s education will always be aware of their children’s learning development and work together with the schools by contributing opinions and other forms of contribution that can uplift the performance of the schools.

“At the same time, school authorities must also adopt the community friendly approach so that all the schools’ activities will gain the support and assistance from the community to equally succeed,” Abang Johari said in his speech at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new four-level classroom block for SJK (C) Tapah here yesterday.

His text of speech was read out by Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong who represented him at the function.

Abang Johari’s call coincided with Manyin’s revelation during the speech that the federal government had introduced a new concept called ‘My School’, which encourages parents and local communities to “contribute to the local schools”.

“This is the new concept from the federal government – ‘My School’. I attended a meeting on Monday in Kuala Lumpur. This concept encourages parents and local people to contribute to the schools…Make that school to be your school.”

Without revealing the name of the school, Manyin said only one school in the state had adopted such concept and hoped that more schools would follow suit.

“In the whole of Sarawak, there is only one school (that adopted the concept). So, we hope more schools will introduce this concept.”

Manyin pointed out that this concept was in fact nothing new, especially among the Chinese schools in the country, as they had been practising the concept of being self-reliant all this while.

“It has been there (for the Chinese schools), because Chinese schools do not wait for allocations from the government…So this is an evidence that the Chinese community does not depend on the government because they know education is their first priority.”

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari noted that SJK (C) Tapah that was established in 1942 is now 75 years old.

“I was also informed that there are 29 teaching staff and 398 students. I’m also proud that there are many students in this school who are from Bumiputera community, which goes to show that this school also prioritises plurality in accepting students studying in this school.”

He also said the state government was always concerned about the need for construction of school buildings for the convenience and comfort of students in gaining knowledge.

“As of now, the state government is still continuing its efforts to build and upgrade schools throughout the state to cater for the increase in the number of students every year,” he said, adding that the state government had allocated RM1 billion for this purpose.

Abang Johari complimented the efforts by the school’s parent-teacher association and board of management who had tried to raise funds to build a new building, after the two blocks in the school were no longer able to provide a place that is comfortable and conducive for learning.

“The state government will pay attention to the needs and education development in the state including SJK (C) Tapah. I hope those who are involved will be patient until the government is able to channel appropriate aid grants to ensure the construction and rehabilitation of the buildings in this school.”

He hoped that with the construction of the new building, the school would be able to accommodate more students from various races and thereafter become an example to other schools, not only in terms of facilities, but also in terms of students’ achievement and management efficiency.

Among those present at the ground-breaking ceremony were Assistant Minister of Native Land Development and Tarat assemblyman Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn and SJK (C) Tapah Parent-Teacher Association president Chong Ket Fah.