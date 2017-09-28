Malaysians banned from travelling to North Korea – Wisma Putra

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians are banned from travelling to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) until further notice, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said today.

“This decision is taken in view of the escalation of tension in the Korean Peninsula and related developments arising from missile tests.

“The travel ban will be reviewed once the situation has returned to normal,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said the people could make enquiries by contacting the ministry at +603-8000 8000 (during office hours) and +603-8887 4570 (after office hours). – Bernama