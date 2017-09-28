Sarawak 

Masing leads 150 community leaders to meet Najib in show of support

Churchill Edward, reporters@theborneopost.com

Masing (seated, left) conversing with Najib during their meeting.

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing led a group of 150 community leaders and grassroot leaders from Kanowit, Song, Kapit and Belaga to meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur today.

The visit was a show of support for Najib’s leadership, who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman.

“We were entertained for lunch at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya ” said Masing, who is also Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Development and Transportation.

The visitors flew to the nation’s capital using military aircraft on Wednesday from Sibu.

