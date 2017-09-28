Men arrested at bus stop for possessing weapons

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SERIAN: Police on patrol arrested two men at a bus stop in front of Serian Hospital after they were found to be in possession of dangerous weapons on Monday.

The suspects, aged 22 and 24, were confronted by police at 11.30pm and upon further checking, were found with a knuckleduster and a flick knife.

When contacted yesterday, Serian District chief DSP Aswandy Anis said one of the suspects later tested positive for Syabu.

The two men have been remanded for four days to facilitate the police investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 7(1)(a) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances Offensive Weapons Act 1958, which carries a maximum jail sentence of two years, or RM2,000 fine, or both.

In an unrelated case, a man was arrested while another is still large after a failed attempt to steal a motorcycle at Kampung Muhibah Mile 35, near here on Tuesday.

Aswandy said the incident took place at 3am, when the two suspects’ attempt to take a motorcycle parked outside a house was discovered by the owner.

“One of the suspects was detained, while another managed to escape, and was handed over to the police,” he said, adding the motorcycle used by the suspects to commit the crime was seized.

He said the suspect also tested positive for syabu and has been remanded for four days to facilitate the investigation under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

Police are also working to track down the second suspect.