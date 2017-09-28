National Welfare Month focuses on inclusivity for wellbeing

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

THIS year’s National Welfare Month from Sept 10 to Oct 1 is themed ‘Enhancing Inclusivity for the Wellbeing of Society’. The programme is organised by the Welfare Department, an agency under the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development. The month-long programme will support multi-sectoral cooperation and strategic collaboration of all stakeholders including government agencies, private sector, corporations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and even individuals in contributing ideas, facilities, and other needs for the wellbeing of the target groups.

The department’s target groups include poor families, senior citizens, the disabled (OKU), single mothers, and vulnerable children. Minister Dato Sri Rohani Abdul Karim said the celebration demonstrates the government’s commitment and focus on ensuring no group is marginalised or left behind by the country’s development.

Deputy Minister Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said the programme will foster inter-generational ties and a loving society, as well as inculcate a caring attitude among the community. Various programmes and activities have been planned for the celebration including special exhibition, OKU and senior citizen product sales, caring visits, Sahabat BIJAK Safe and Protect campaign, aid presentation, Taska registration campaign, National Transformation Dialogue (TN50), as well as seminars, competitions and performances. The highlight will be on Oct 1 at the Industrial Training and Rehabilitation Centre (PLPP) in Bangi.

There will be awards for various categories including OKU, para athletes, oldest senior citizen, parents, children, volunteers, as well as Hang Tuah Medal Award and Caring Employer Award. Throughout the month-long celebration, all parties are encouraged to carry out welfare activities to enliven and ensure the success of the meaningful programme. It is hoped that people from all walks of life will join in National Welfare Month events nationwide.

More importantly, the ministry hopes that participants will gain invaluable knowledge and experience from the programme for the greater good.