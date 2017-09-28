No let-up by police over illegal gambling as 36 nabbed in single day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A blitz operation against illegal gambling conducted simultaneously across the state on Tuesday saw the arrest of 36 individuals, including 13 women.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said a total of 29 raids were conducted in 11 districts against illegal lottery and cyber gambling operations.

“Twenty-six raids were against illegal 4D (lottery) which resulted in the arrest of 27 individuals and seizure of cash amounting to RM5,301.

‘Mobile phones, portable printers, calculators, betting slips and stationeries were also seized,” he said in a statement issued yesterday.

The remaining three raids were conducted against cyber gambling outlets in Kuching, Padawan and Kota Samarahan, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals and seizure of 16 tablets used for cyber gambling, along with RM7,441 in cash.

Dev Kumar noted that of the 36 persons arrested, six were foreigners aged between 18 and 51 years.

All those arrested are being investigated for offences under the Common Gaming House Act 1953.