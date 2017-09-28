Resident: Rural folk too need to be aware of MACC’s functions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: It is necessary for the rural communities to be informed of the functions of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), especially on its role to eradicate corruption.

Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee, who stated this, said corruption had caused the government to lose millions of money which were intended to be used for development purposes.

“Corruption has caused development projects to fail and some were completed not according to specifications.

“This then caused people’s dissatisfaction against the government that can lead to chaos and instability of the country,” he said when officiating at the ‘Anti-Corruption Roadshow (Kejar)’ programme organised by MACC Sarawak at Rumah Catherine Tamoh near Bukit Aup here yesterday.

Hii had earlier commended that the programme would enable MACC to create awareness of the negative impacts of graft and the commission’s roles and functions.

“This will enhance people’s confidence and trust to work with the MACC in combating and preventing corruption and abuse of power.

“All efforts by the government in fighting corruption cannot be achieved if there is no support from the people.

“To ensure Malaysia is free from corruption, we must all work together to combat this immoral act and not just rely on MACC alone,” he said.

Also present were Sarawak MACC representative Chang Ching, deputy Sibu police chief Superintendant Martin Koo, MACC Sibu station chief Jutim Nyagam and Tuai Rumah Catherine Tamoh.