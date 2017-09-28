Residents running out of patience

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

People in Ba Kelalan staging daily demonstrations demanding immediate repair of road leading to their area

KUCHING: A group of people in Ba Kelalan are staging demonstrations there to demand the road leading to their area, which is so badly damaged that it is almost impossible to drive on, be repaired soonest possible.

After their numerous appeals to the government to repair the road had failed they have now resorted to daily demonstrations to vent their anger and frustration over the condition of the road.

According to Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) Ba Kelalan Youth chief Tadem Arun, the repair of the road should not be politicised as it is a very basic need of the people.

“We are very sick and tired of the political rhetoric. So, we urge the ministers, both at the state and federal levels to assist us to repair our road soonest possible. Please don’t treat us like this as though we have no government,” Tadem said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

He also insisted that ministers at federal and state levels go to the ground and see for themselves the condition of the road.

“We demand the ministers in charge of road at both the state and federal levels to come and see how bad the road condition is now especially during the wet season.” said Tadem.

When contacted, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation (MIDT)

Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing said he had received the proposal from a timber company operating in the area to upgrade the logging road to R1 type at a cost of RM35 million.

“I hope the YBs (elected representatives) of the area will discuss the matter with my officers from MIDT to look at the details of the proposal so that it could be implemented as soon as possible,” said Masing.

Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong when contacted thanked Masing for his ministry’s response to the demands of the people and said he would meet the MIDT officers to expedite the repair of the road.

“I am as excited as the people as I have highlighted the issue ample times in parliament. I have also written to the respective ministers at both the federal and state levels on the urgent need to upgrade and repair the road,” said Sum, who is also Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism.

Meanwhile, Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian was thankful that the road would soon be repaired and he welcomed the government’s initiative to assist the people.

“On my part I would like to say thank you to the government and I will go to the ground to ensure that the road repair could be implemented according to specifications,” added Baru.