RM20,OOO for top pupils next year

KUCHING: Grants totalling RM20,000 will go to 10 Chinese-medium primary schools in Batu Kawah next year to award their top pupils.

Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said that the grants would ensure pupils in all the schools are awarded accordingly.

“This is for next year to give awards to the best pupils where the school management board will have to come together so that they will be awarded accordingly,” he said when opening the SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawah kindergarten yesterday.

Wong said RM100,000 will go to SJK Chung Hua Sungai Tengah for building purposes, and another RM5,000 to the school management board of SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawah to install fans and air conditioners for the kindergarten classrooms.

He commended SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawah for setting up the kindergarten, which he said would interest young children in their studies.

“Kindergarten education is most important. This is where the young children develop the interest in studying because whether or not they have the enthusiasm for study will begin from there.

“And if you do not encourage them, or you teach them the wrong way, the initiatives and the enthusiasm may be undermined or even destroyed, then they will lose interest in future studying. So kindergarten education is of paramount importance,” he asserted.

Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions Chung Hua Primary Schools management board chairman Liu Thien Leong said the kindergarten building was promised by the United People’s Party (UPP) in 2015 and was completed around eight months ago.

“As we can see now, we are honouring the pledge that we made in 2015 to help the school to set up the kindergarten,” said Liu.

He said the three-storey building cost RM310,000, of which RM110,000 was from the school management board and the remaining from UPP’s fundraising activities.

During the event, SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawah also received RM198,989 from UPP Batu Kawah.