School project gets RM500,000 boost

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SERIAN: The state government has contributed RM500,000 to assist the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and SJK (C) Tapah Board of Management to raise RM3 million for the construction of a new four-storey classroom block in the school.

This was revealed by the school’s PTA president Chong Kuet Fah during his welcoming speech at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the new four-storey block in the school.

The ground breaking ceremony was officiated by Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong who represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“At this time, the committee has raised RM1.3 million for the construction, comprising the state government’s contribution of RM500,000 and the rest from former students of this school and public donations.”

In noting that the RM3 million target is still a long way away, Chong said contributions from all parties are welcomed to ensure the project can be completed as planned.

Chong said the construction of the project is divided into two phases. Under the first phase, a four-storey block of 26 classrooms will be built at an estimated cost of RM2 million while in the second phase, a track and field, basketball court and school fencing will be built at an estimated cost of RM1 million. He said due to the local community’s initiative and demands, the school’s PTA and board of management started planning for the project two years ago with the formation of a committee to plan the construction of the new block to replace the present classrooms that are too old.

Chong noted that SJK (C) Tapah was constructed in 1942 with its initial name Chung Hua Primary School Mile 24 at Mile 24, Kuching-Serian Road.

“In 1966, this school was moved to Kampung Tapah and its name changed to SJK Tapah, which means that the school has been sited here for 51 years.”

He said the two old blocks built in 1960s were obsolete and could no longer provide a conducive and comfortable environment for the students to study in.