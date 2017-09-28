Searchers locate body parts believed to belong to croc attack victim

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BETONG: Human body parts, believed to be of a man attacked by a crocodile in Sungai Kuala Besar, Kampung Hulu Tambak, in Pusa last Sunday, were recovered yesterday.

Betong Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) senior officer Henry Jugah, who is the search-and-rescue (SAR) operations commander, reported that a left leg was found around 1pm, followed by a left hand around 2.20pm and head about 40 minutes after that.

“The body parts were found near Kampung Sabang, about 20km from where the victim was attacked by the reptile.

“The SAR operation involved Bomba, Civil Defence Force, and about 100 villagers,” he said.

The recovered parts were believed to be that of Bantayan Ilah, 31, who was reported missing after he was dragged into the river by a crocodile while on a fishing trip last Sunday.

The attacked was witnessed by the victim’s cousin who rushed back to seek help from the villagers.