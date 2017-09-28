Teacher claims trial to raping student

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A primary school teacher charged with two counts of raping a Form 2 student claimed trial in the Sessions Court here yesterday.

The 51-year-old accused pleaded not guilty, before Judge Dayang Ellyn Abang Ahmad, to raping the 14-year-old.

Dayang Ellyn denied his bail application and ordered for the accused to be further detained in prison.

She told the accused to apply for a variation of bail before Judge Timothy Finlayson Joel who will preside over the case.

Under the first charge, the accused allegedly raped the girl inside a car at a parking lot behind a supermarket in Siburan last month between 12.30pm and 2pm.

He allegedly repeated the offence on Sept 14 around 11.40am at the same location.

It is said that the accused has known the girl since she was in Primary 6 and became like an adoptive father to her.

The accused, who lives in Tapah, Serian, allegedly picked the girl up from school and brought her to the secluded area.

The case came to light after the girl disclosed the incidents to her parents, who are also known to the accused.

The case is being tried under Section 376 of the Penal Code for statutory rape, which provides for a maximum 30 years’ jail and caning upon conviction.

DPP Haresh Prakash appeared for the prosecution, while defence counsel Hani Iryani Bonny appeared for the accused.