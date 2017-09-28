Wong: Introduce e-commerce taxes

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has called for Malaysia to introduce taxes for e-commerce.

He said the tax is necessary because a lot of e-commerce transactions cannot be detected at times.

“Rules and regulations are needed to govern the sector so that people who are making money through e-commerce will have to pay what they have earned,” he told reporters after the signing of a memorandum of understanding here yesterday.

Wong, who is also Second Finance Minister, was responding to indications that the federal government is likely to incorporate ride-sharing services and the digital economy into the tax system.

On Budget 2018, to be tabled on Oct 27, he predicted it would continue to be people-centric.

“I feel it would be a friendly one. All I hope is for more allocation for the state of Sarawak, particularly for rural projects, because we need a lot of funds to develop our water and electricity supply,” he said.

“On top of that of course, we would like to see more allocation for roads and bridges as the Sarawak government is going ahead with coastal roads, which have been approved by the Cabinet and funded by state government.”

As for his ministry, Wong said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced RM1 billion to develop information technology infrastructure in Sarawak.

“The Chief Minister is also expected to table the Multimedia Authority Ordinance in the forthcoming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting in November, which will cover all aspects of the digital economy,” he added.