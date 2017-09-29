3,000 expected at Kuching Waterfront Jazz Festival

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A 3,000-strong crowd is expected at the Kuching Waterfront Jazz Festival (KWJF) 2017 from today (Friday) until tomorrow.

There will be performers from the United States, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Festival gates open at 5pm and the concert programme tonight will be from 7pm until midnight, while tomorrow it will be from 7pm until 1am. Gate sale tickets are RM130 per night for adults, RM200 for an adult two-night pass, and RM65 per night for children.

Tickets are available at www.kuchingwaterfrontjazz.com, Grand Margherita Hotel, Riverside Majestic Hotel and Place Borneo Sdn Bhd.