3,785 people detained in illegal gambling ops

SHAH ALAM: A total of 3,785 people were arrested by the police in operations against illegal gambling in Selangor between January and August this year.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Fadzil Ahmat said they were arrested in raids, totalling 3,132, conducted at illegal online gambling premises.

“During the period, police also seized a total of RM288,380,” he said in a statement here today.

H​​​​​​e said the police would continue to monitor family entertainment centres which were issued licence under the Selangor Entertainment Enactment 1995, as well as to take action under the Common Gaming House Act 1953 against illegal gambling operators.

This would be in line with the instruction issued by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim to eliminate illegal gambling centres, he said.

According to Fadzil, 137 licences to operate Family Entertainment Centres were issued until last Sept 26.

“We will not compromise with any family entertainment centres which carry out gambling activities at their premises, even if they have the licence,” he said.

He said the public could assist the police by providing information on illegal gambling to the Selangor Criminal Investigation Department at 03-55145168. – Bernama