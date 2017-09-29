About 600 attend youth congress to highlight current international issues affecting youths

KUCHING: Around 600 students, government officials, corporate executives, and non-governmental organisation (NGO) leaders participated in the International Youth Congress (ICY) 2017 yesterday which aims to highlight current international issues involving youths, such as agropreneurship, education and technology.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, who was guest-of-honour at the event, said the main focus was to prepare youths to face future challenges.

“The clusters that have been handpicked shows that we are on the right track. Cyber security, for instance, has been one of the most significant challenges faced by private and public sectors today,” he said.

Dr Sim believed that the way to safeguard Sarawak’s future was through the empowerment of youths, and applauded youth-building platform Malaysia Trailblazers Association (MyPerintis) for holding the gathering in the state for the first time.

He said the cluster which touched on the agriculture sector should not be taken lightly as it was an opportunity to redefine the strength of the state and country.

“The implementation needs to be kept on par with the policies made so that none of the country’s resources are wasted. Now that the world is talking about Agriculture 4.0, we need a lot science knowledge, not a lot of land.

“Imagine a farm not unlike what we have today, but through smart technologies that are able to detect the needs of crops and deliver those necessities automatically. We will be able to increase yields, reduce costs, minimise water and fertiliser usage,” he added.

According to MyPerinstis founding president Datuk Lawrence Low, their goal was to not just educate but to hold the hands of the young generations to embrace their past and make it useful for their present and future.

“We believe that our creative pool of youths needs to be guided in applying their sense of humanities, soft skills and technical skills to have a sense of balance in their life. The objective is to establish a community of youths who are alert and full of insights,” he said.

Low explained the world has evolved into a new technological world, which was the reason why the congress was built on the premise that everyone should be aware of social and cultural challenges in confronting a complex and a wide-ranging society.

“It is why we are focusing on three pillars in the congress, from cyberspace to agriculture to technology and education. In 2015, we covered pillars such as moderation, youth empowerment, and education towards vision 2020. Last year, we covered youth in politics , economics and employability, entrepreneurship, volunteerism, entertainment towards national unity, national security and terrorism, and good governance and integrity.”

Themed ‘Forging the Future of Malaysian Youth: Globalise, Inclusive, Nurturing’, IYC 2017 is supported by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing, Sarawak Convention Bureau (SCB), Swiftlet Eco Park and Royal Bird’s Nest Group of Company, and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC).