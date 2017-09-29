Agrotourism among the attractions at HPPNK 2017

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Agrotourism is among the attractions at the National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day 2017 (HPPNK2017), happening from now until October 1 at MAEPS Serdang, Selangor.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry, in a press statement, said that ‘Agrotrip 2017’ is held in the MAEPS Hall A, highlighting agro-tourism centres in the country, as well as offering visitors new experiences and providing awareness on agro-tourism.

The Agrotrip Cluster will be developed into a village consisting of four segments namely Feel It, Catch It, Taste It and Enjoy It.

Each segment has its unique charms, allowing visitors to experience the activities as if they are in the real destination.

From the entrance, visitors will go through the Feel It segment, which is of the village’s greenery, enabling them to experience their own farming activities such as paddy planting, batik making, fishing and others.

By continuing their journey into the village, visitors will explore the Catch It segment that gives them the opportunity to feel, see and hold creatures, such as turtles, chicken, rabbit and fishes.

After that, visitors can continue to the next segment Taste It, which is a traditional hawker stall offering various local cuisines like keropok lekor, emping padi, ubi kayu and many more.

At the Enjoy It segment, visitors will be able to see various demonstrations and cultural performances.

The Cluster also provides counters offering all the interesting packages to agrotourism destinations in the country. Visitors can also take part in games like Spin & Win and stand the chance to win attractive prizes.

Other activities lined up at HPPNK2017 include the sale of fresh farm products, premium fishery products, popular food treats, latest farming technology, animal feed exhibition, petting zoo, art and cooking equipment, agro-tourism products and career exhibition.