Community leaders declare support for Najib in Putrajaya

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing yesterday led a group of 150 community leaders and grassroots leaders from Kanowit, Song, Kapit and Belaga to meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in Putrajaya.

The visit was held as a show of support for Najib’s leadership. Najib is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman.

“We were entertained for lunch at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya,” said Masing, who is Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation.

The visitors flew to Kuala Lumpur by military aircraft on Wednesday from Sibu.

They will be returning home today.