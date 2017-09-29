Construction sector still garners positive stance

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: In spite of the construction sector’s negative undertone, analysts of the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) are still maintaining their positive stance on the sector.

According to MIDF Research, loans in July continued to fillip the construction sector at a staggering rate of RM6.45 billion, above the 11-year average of RM4.1 billion.

“The credit liquidity supported higher valuations such as the sectoral price-to-book and price to earnings ratio,” the research arm said.

Although separately, the valuations seemed to soften, MIDF Research still believed that it was above the research arm’s target estimates of 20-fold price-to-earnings (PER) and 1.15-fold price-to-book (PBR).

“But as we mentioned in our last report parity of both ratios is visibly unwavering.”

On the rising valuation, MIDF Research highlighted that the total market cap of Kuala Lumpur Construction Index/ Malaysia’s construction gross domestic product (GDP) for financial year 2016 (FY16) was 0.86-fold – rising speedily to catch-up to its six-year average of 101 per cent.

The research arm noted that the highest recorded ratio was in FY10: 1.56-fold and FY11: 1.31-fold where the 12-month’s price-to-earnings averaged only 24.5-fold and 16.1-fold respectively.

It further noted that possibly, the ratio was influenced surge of credit liquidity which totalled to RM67.4 billion in FY16 and RM39.7 billion for year-to-date FY17.

“But peaking valuation may also illustrate growth for the sector,” it opined.

Looking at the construction GDP, the research arm inferred that next quarter’s prospect for construction sector would be compelling.

Overall, MIDF Research maintained a positive stance on the construction sector despite the negative undertone.

This was on the basis of revenue growth, as per its last report, and construction GDP expansion for the sector.

MIDF Research recommended a hard-nosed look for quality construction companies that would grow their revenues, and maintain their operating margins such as IJM Corporation Bhd, Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd and Gabungan AQRS Bhd.

“We continue to favour the companies due to its competitive advantage and its strong project execution track record,” the research arm said.