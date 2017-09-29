Death sentence for labourer found guilty of murdering own brother

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The High Court has sentenced a labourer to death for murdering his own brother last year.

The accused William Joseph Ah Hiang was found guilty by presiding judge Stephen Chung.

Chung said William’s defence case had failed to raise reasonable doubt regarding the prosecution’s case.

William was found guilty of murdering his brother, Jeffery Ah Hiang, 30, at their house at Kampung Kuap on July 2, 2016 at 8pm.

They were reportedly fighting over control of the television’s remote control when William grabbed a knife from the victim’s hand during a scuffle and stabbed him in the chest.

He was convicted under Section 302 of the Penal Code, a section that provides a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.