Dr Mahathir owes Sabah and Sarawak an apology, says Bintulu MP

BINTULU: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should put on record how much allocation he had approved annually for Sabah and Sarawak while in power for 22 years as Prime Minister of Malaysia, said Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He said Dr Mahathir owes Sabah and Sarawak an apology for failing to give sufficient fund to develop the rural areas.

“I am not talking about tar-sealed roads here, suffice if he can provide treated water supply and power supply to our rural folks,” he stressed.

Tiong revealed that he wrote many letters to Dr Mahathir requesting for development but none was ever replied by the former premier.

“I was away when people called me for comments, and I have been reading and watching video of his speech in Kuching. When I watched the video I am saddened by what he said, because I started as an MP in 1999 under him.

“What I saw in the video was him talking as if he was never the Prime Minister for Malaysia, so much difference.

“When he was in power, so much income was generated by Sabah and Sarawak, and he enjoyed so much that he forgot about Sabah and Sarawak. Why today when he is no longer the PM he suddenly cares so much about Sabah and Sarawak?” he questioned.

At the same time, Tiong wanted to ask Dr Mahathir how much allocation had he given to Sabah and Sarawak in a year.

“By right, he should seek forgiveness from the people of Sabah and Sarawak. While in power, he totally forgot about Sabah and Sarawak. The people were living in hardship,” he stressed.

Tiong also took veteran opposition leader Lim Kit Siang to task for making so much noise when his son Lim Guan Eng has nothing to shout about as the Chief Minister of Penang.

“Lim Kit Siang better go back and ask his son, what he (Lim Guan Eng) has achieved to uplift the livelihood of the Penang people?”

Taking a swipe at the flash floods that happened regularly in Penang off late, Tiong said Lim Kit Siang will be very quick to blame the Barisan Nasional government if any of non-Pakatan state is affected by flood.

“He will say Barisan Nasional government is incompetent and not fit to administer the state whenever flood happened. However, when Penang is affected by flood, he will keep quiet but his men will quickly reasoned that flood is an act of God,” he lamented.