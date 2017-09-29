Farmers, fishermen organisations get one-off RM7 million from government

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The government has approved a one-off allocation of RM30,000 to every Area Farmers’ Organisation (PPK) and Area Fishermen’s Association (PNK) involving a total of RM7 million.

The allocation was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak when officiating the National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen Day 2017 (HPPNK2017) and the Malaysia Food Festival (MFF) 2017 in Serdang, Selangor today.

According to Najib, this provision is for the purpose of strengthening the organisation of PPK and PNK and will benefit 1 million members across the country.

“Farmers, breeders and fishermen are always close to my heart and I’m very proud of the contribution of this group which I describe as unsung heroes.

“In appreciation of the efforts of farmers, breeders and fishermen that I see as national fighters, I announce that the government approved a one-off allocation of RM30,000 to each PPK and PNK,” he said.

At the reception, Najib also gave mandate to the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry to lead the development of the country’s culinary industry from the aspect of agriculture.

Strict planning needs to be made to integrate production at farm level up to various existing food outlets such as cafes, restaurants, food trucks, drive-throughs and online food orders.

Najib also called on the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based as the ministry responsible for coordinating the National Food Bank Programme, which was previously announced.

He stressed that he wanted to see the programme successful and he also wanted the ministry to coordinate and identify other parties capable of being part of the National Food Bank.

This year, according to Najib, RM4.4 billion has been allocated for the development and management of the agro-food sector.

This includes RM1.3 billion in subsidies and incentives for farmers and RM260 million for fishermen as living allowances.

The agriculture sector in 2016 contributed RM89.3 billion or equivalent to 8.1 per cent to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In particular, the agro-food sector contributed RM36.5 billion or 3.3 per cent to GDP.

Main food commodities such as paddy, vegetables, fruits, meat and fish have recorded an encouraging growth of 3.9 per cent from 2011 to 2016.