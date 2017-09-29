Kamek Kitak Story Night Vol. 2 to be held tomorrow as part of WAK 2017

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: There is nothing people love more than a well-told, true story straight from the mouths of the people it happened to.

This was how ‘Kamek Kitak Story Nights’ came about, a Kuching-based storytelling event inspired by The Moth, a popular storytelling platform that started in New York City.

They will be holding Kamek Kitak Story Night Vol. 2 this Saturday night, 8pm at Le Café Rouge, Jalan Green Hill, as one of the first events to kick-off under the What About Kuching (WAK) 2017 umbrella. The theme is ‘Home and Belonging’.

Story Nights founder and curator Laura Kho said that the event aims to bring a different sort of communal experience to Kuchingites, bringing people from different backgrounds and age groups together and giving ordinary people the platform to tell the extraordinary stories in their ordinary lives.

“Rather than focusing on the performance aspect of storytelling, Story Nights wants to evoke the intimacy of sitting around talking about things that matter, the experiences that shape us, and the similarities between the paths each of us walk,” she told The Borneo Post.

The night revolves around a lineup of curated storytellers as well as an open mic session, each of whom will tell a true, first-person narrative built around the theme of the night. A time limit of 5-8 minutes prevents any storyteller from monopolising the microphone.

Kho aims to hold Story Night on a monthly basis.

The first Story Night in August saw six storytellers, ranging from their early 20s to their 60s, tell incredibly poignant, vulnerable and, yes, hilarious stories about ‘Things My Mother Said’.

The subsequent Kamek Kitak Story Night will be on Oct 27, Friday, also at Le Cafe Rouge. The theme of the night will be ‘Goosebumps!’

For updates, please follow their Facebook page at Kamek Kitak or email kamekkitak.kch@gmail.com to sign up.

WAK 2017 celebrates the arts, culture and lifestyles of the people of Kuching by creating a platform to share the abundant talent here and throughout Sarawak.

The month-long event, beginning Sept 30 to Oct 29, will encompass every genre from visual to performing arts, traditional to contemporary arts, and from static exhibitions to active outdoor pursuits.

For updates, like WAK 2017 on Facebook at http://www.fb.com/aboutkuching or follow them on Instagram at @aboutkuching. Check out the hashtags #WAK2017 and #aboutkuching. Their website is aboutkuching.com.