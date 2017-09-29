Kimlun gets RM50 million contract to build JB road

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

JOHOR BAHRU: Mah Sing Group has awarded Kimlun Group a RM50 million contract to design and build a 2.5 kilometre connecting road into the Senai Desaru Expressway.

Announcing this at a media briefing here, Mah Sing Group chief executive officer Datuk Ho Hoh Sang said the construction of the road is set to begin in the first quarter of next year and set for completion by end of 2020.

Mah Sing is currently developing the Meridin East township in Jalan Kong Kong, Masai, Pasir Gudang, of which the connecting road would include a 1.5 km two-lane wide flyover from Jalan Kong Kong.

Ho said the principal approval has been obtained from the Malaysian Highway Authority for the connecting road, pending approval from relevant authorities on the detailed design plans.

“Kimlun was chosen due to their excellent track record and expertise in road construction. In the span of almost 20 years in building flyovers and interchanges, a good number of years were spent working with Mah Sing.

“We are more than confident that this road construction project is in good hands,” he told reporters after the signing ceremony to award the contract to Kimlun Group here, today.

Ho said as the connecting road would shorten travel time from Jalan Kong Kong and Masai area to Tanjung Langsat and Pasir Gudang to between 15 and 45 minutes, it would give a positive impact to the Meridin East project.

On another note, Ho said demand for landed residential properties in Malaysia, especially Johor was still good despite the uncertainties and challenges in the property market.

Citing the Meridin East project, he said the take up rate was between 50 and 100 per cent since the launch of the township in August last year.

“Most buyers still prefer landed property over high-rise living and for Johor, we expect the property outlook to remain attractive in years to come,” he said. “— Bernama