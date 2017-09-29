Master plan for Bakun, Murum lakes to be set up soon — Ugak

KUCHING: The Ulu Rajang Development Authority (Urda) will set up a master plan soon in order to manage both the Bakun and Murum lakes and maximise their resources for the benefit of the local community, disclosed Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

According to him, the master plan was necessary to manage the resources of Bakun Lake once it is officially handed over to Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB).

“Bakun Lake has so much potential which needs a proper master plan. As a board member of Urda, I can say that there is a plan to set up a committee so that it can manage the resources in Bakun Lake such as fish and tourism potentials,” Ugak told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He added that he was concerned with two major issues which might affect the Bakun Lake in the long run.

“Firstly I must say that fishing is going to be a major industry that can benefit the local people. So there must be a proper committee which will manage the fishing industry so that it can be sustainable,” he said.

Ugak said he was equally concerned with the waste generated from the ‘jelatong’ (floating houses) in the lake as without proper guidelines from the relevant authorities it could pose health issues in the long run.

“In this regard, we need the relevant authorities to come up with proper guidelines for those living in the ‘jelatong’ because we do not want them to pollute the lake in the long run,” Ugak pointed out.

The first-term MP also revealed that under the master plan for Bakun and Murum lakes, Urda will come up with plan on how best to attract tourists to the massive lakes.

“We have planned to develop both (Bakun and Murum) lakes and I believe that there is an urgent need to build a resort in Bakun Lake in order to attract visitors to come and stay to savour the beauty of the lake.

“The tourism potential is great and we do have all the ingredients already. But of course we need to market it properly to attract visitors to come. Because apart from its natural beauty, we have plenty of fish and we have a rich culture among the various communities living in the lake and beyond such as Sg Asap Resettlement Scheme and the Tegulang and Metalun Resettlement Scheme in Murum area,” Ugak elaborated.

On a related issue, Ugak said both the Prime Minister and Chief Minster would decide on the official handing-over ceremony of the Bakun Lake to the state government in due time.

The Bakun HEP Dam was acquired by the state government recently at a cost of RM8.5 billion.